Amazon shuts online store fabric.com in cost-cutting move

By HALELUYA HADERO
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is shutting down a subsidiary that’s been selling fabrics for nearly 30 years. The closure of fabric.com is the online retailer’s latest cost-cutting move. Thursday is the last day customers can place an order on the site. It’s unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closure. An Amazon spokesperson says the company will work with staff to help them “identify other opportunities” at Amazon, including at nearby warehouses. The spokesperson says employees who do not stay with Amazon will be given severance.

Associated Press

