EU leaders divided on gas price cap at energy crisis summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have opened a two-day summit divided on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin’s strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. And, for once, the traditional driving duo of the EU — Germany and France — are in opposing camps. Germany is expressing doubts and holding off plans for the price cap, while most others want to push on. French President Emmanuel Macron says that “Our role is to make sure that there is a European unity.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal.

By RAF CASERT and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

