EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped sanctions on Shahed Aviation Industries in Iran and three Iranian armed forces generals for helping to supply drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine. Russia is accused of sending waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike power plants and other key infrastructure. In response Thursday, the EU imposed an asset freeze on the company, as well as an asset freeze and travel ban on the three officers, who are also suspected of links to Iran’s drone program. EU headquarters says the move “is a signal of the EU’s resolve to respond swiftly and decisively to Iran’s actions supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

