Analysts say Canada telecom merger could still go forward

TORONTO (AP) — Analysts say a multi-billion-dollar merger between two of Canada’s largest telecommunication companies,could still be completed despite initial government rejection. Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Tuesday said he denied the original proposed $19.11 billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications.. But he appeared to leave the door open if the companies meet certain conditions for the sale of Shaw-owned wireless carrier Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd. That’s a key component in the proposed transaction between the two telecom giants. Financial analysts say his comments suggest the deal would be acceptable if the conditions are met.

