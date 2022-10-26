Sunak makes Parliament debut as PM, axes more Truss policies
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak has faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain’s prime minister, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss’ flagship policies on Wednesday, reinstating a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that Truss had lifted. Plans for large-scale deregulation of the economy, part of Truss’ vision to unleash economic growth, are also under review. Sunak has also delayed a key economic statement by more than two weeks until Nov. 17, ensuring the most accurate possible forecasts can be considered as the government seeks to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.