Sunak makes Parliament debut as PM, axes more Truss policies

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak has faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain’s prime minister, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss’ flagship policies on Wednesday, reinstating a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that Truss had lifted. Plans for large-scale deregulation of the economy, part of Truss’ vision to unleash economic growth, are also under review. Sunak has also delayed a key economic statement by more than two weeks until Nov. 17, ensuring the most accurate possible forecasts can be considered as the government seeks to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.