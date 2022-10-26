‘Unvarnished’ bio of Ray Dalio scheduled for next fall

NEW YORK (AP) — An “unauthorized, unvarnished” biography of billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio will be published next fall. The author is a Wall Street Journal investigative reporter whom the Bridgewater Associates founder has called biased and dishonest. “The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend,” by Rob Copeland, was announced Wednesday by St. Martin’s Press. The publisher is billing the book as a counterpoint to Dalio’s “mystique of success,” with Copeland drawing upon hundreds of interviews for an in-depth portrait of Dalio and Bridgewater.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.