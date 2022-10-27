IRS hires 4,000 customer service workers ahead of tax season

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS has hired an additional 4,000 customer service representatives who are being trained to answer taxpayer questions during the 2023 tax filing season. It’s part of the new hiring made possible when Congress gave the agency an $80 billion boost through its flagship climate and health care law signed this summer. It is meant to rebuild an agency that hadn’t seen additional funding in decades. The IRS is still working out how it will spend the extra $80 billion, but has emphasized that resources will be focused on improving customer service and scrutiny of high-income earners.

