McDonald’s third quarter sales boosted by higher prices

McDonald’s reported better-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it charged higher prices and drew in customers with its Camp McDonald’s promotion. The Chicago-based burger giant said its global same-store sales rose 9.5% in the July-September period. That was well ahead of the 5.8% increase Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet. McDonald’s said Camp McDonald’s, which offered deals, merchandise and streaming concerts within the McDonald’s app, drove customer visits. McDonald’s revenue fell 5% to $5.87 billion for the quarter, also beating forecasts. The company said its overseas revenue was weaker because of the strong dollar.

