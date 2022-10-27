Skip to Content
Timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter

By The Associated Press

Elon Musk is offering to go through with his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The offer came just two weeks before Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force Musk to go through with the deal was scheduled for trial in Delaware Chancery Court. Twitter said it intends to close the transaction after receiving Musk’s offer. A judge has given both sides until Friday to come up with a deal. If not, a trial will begin in November.

