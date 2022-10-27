Timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter
By The Associated Press
Elon Musk is offering to go through with his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The offer came just two weeks before Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force Musk to go through with the deal was scheduled for trial in Delaware Chancery Court. Twitter said it intends to close the transaction after receiving Musk’s offer. A judge has given both sides until Friday to come up with a deal. If not, a trial will begin in November.