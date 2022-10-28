Japan Cabinet OKs $200B spending plan to counter inflation

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet has approved a hefty economic package including about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to alleviate the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was set to give a news conference later Friday. Inflation has been rising with globally surging prices and a weakening of the yen has amplified costs for imports. The government says the stimulus, which includes private-sector funding and fiscal measures, amounts to 71.6 trillion yen ($490 trillion). The package includes hefty subsidies for households that are largely seen as an attempt by Kishida to improve his sagging public support ratings.

