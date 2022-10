Exxon Mobil broke records again with its profits in the third quarter. The oil giant raked in $19.7 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas company brought in $112.07 billion in revenue during the quarter. That’s more than double what it made during the same time last year. At the same time, customers were struggling with painfully high gasoline prices.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.