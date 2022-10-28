Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect are among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards. They were all being honored Friday at a royal gala ceremony. Spain’s royal family attended the annual event in northern Spain, where the eight winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards received their medals . The prizewinners included Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident, Mexican archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, and Japan’s Shigeru Ban, who designed temporary shelters for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict. The prizes, which earn the winners 50,000 euros (nearly $50,000), are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

