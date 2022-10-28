Ukraine: Blackouts back in Kyiv as war takes multiple fronts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have announced further rolling blackouts in and around the country’s largest cities amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, says “emergency outages” of four hours a day or more have resumed in the Kyiv region. The capital region’s governor says residents can expect to see “tougher and longer” power outages compared to earlier in the war. The governor of the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine says one-hour outages will begin there on Monday. Ukrainian and Russian troops battled on multiple fronts Friday to capture or reclaim territory in the country’s east and south.

