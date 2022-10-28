Zimbabwe’s ruling party backs leader despite huge inflation

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president has opened a ruling party congress that is set to renominate him as the party’s presidential candidate for next year’s election, but soaring inflation and a government crackdown on dissent are fueling tensions in the southern African nation. The ruling ZANU-PF party on Saturday will officially nominate President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its candidate and party leader for the next 5 years. Yet the 80-year-old is likely to face a strong challenge from 44-year-old popular opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, whom he narrowly beat in 2018. Criticism of the government has been stoked by Zimbabwe’s inflation of 268%, currently estimated to be one of the world’s highest.

