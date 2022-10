PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story published October 25, 2022, about electric vehicle chargers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of commercial chargers — ones not in private homes — that are publicly accessible in Los Angeles. There are 4,367, not about 3,000.

