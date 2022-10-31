Skip to Content
Poland looks to South Korea to build 2nd nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has chosen South Korea as its partner to build a second planned nuclear power plant. The decision announced Monday comes days after Poland selected the U.S. and Westinghouse to build the first one. The central European nation’s plans for two nuclear power plants are part of an effort to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Officials from the Polish and South Korean governments as well as energy companies signed deals in Seoul to cooperate on construction of the plant in Patnow in southwestern Poland, some 230 kilometers (140 miles) from Warsaw.

Associated Press

