UAW files petition for election at Ultium Cells

The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, has filed a petition for election on behalf of workers at an Ultium Cells plant in Ohio, claiming the company is refusing to recognize cards that the employees signed to join the union. Ultium is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution. The petition was filed with the Cleveland office of the National Labor Relations Board for 900 workers at the Ultium plant in Warren, Ohio.

