Millennial Money: Maximize your benefits to offset inflation
By ELIZABETH AYOOLA of NerdWallet
Once people land a job with a competitive benefits package, it’s easy for some to forget to make the most of it. This period of high inflation may be a good time for employees to assess and take advantage of their benefits. That could look like using learning stipends, maxing out 401(k)s or asking for a pay raise. Some benefits to reconsider as open enrollment approaches include health care, retirement contributions, and disability insurance. Making smart choices about these benefits can put more money into an employee’s pocket.