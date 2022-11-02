Biden spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help lower heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter. The White House says the money will help more than 5 million families pay heating and utility bills and can be used to make home energy repairs. The Energy Department also says will begin allocating $9 billion over the next 10 years for a program aimed at supporting energy upgrades to 1.6 million households. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to highlight energy programs at an event later Wednesday in Boston.

