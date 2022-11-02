Billions in federal money to help lower home heating costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making $4.5 billion available through a low-income home energy assistance program to help lower heating costs heading into what is expected to be a brutal winter. The money comes partly from President Joe Biden’s economic rescue plan. The White House says the billions will go to heating and utility bill costs, and can be used to help families make home energy repairs. And the Energy Department will allocate $9 billion for states and tribes for a rebate program aimed at supporting energy upgrades to 1.6 million households over the next 10 years.

