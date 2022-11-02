Greece: Death toll rises to 13 in migrant boat disaster

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it has recovered another 12 bodies from the area where a sailing boat sank the previous day with reportedly 68 people on board, bringing the confirmed death toll to 13. Dozens of people remain missing. A total of 12 people, all men, have been rescued and taken to the island of Evia, east of the Greek capital. The initial nine survivors, who had been picked up from an uninhabited islet shortly after the boat sank in the early hours of Tuesday, told authorities they had set sail from Izmir in Turkey with a total of 68 people on board. The boat ran into trouble in very rough seas and eventually capsized and sank in the notoriously treacherous Kafireas Strait, between the islands of Evia and Andros.

