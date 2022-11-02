Hong Kong braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae
By KANIS LEUNG
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Schools and offices closed and some events in Hong Kong were canceled as tropical storm Nalgae swept past south of the city, while a finance conference that was meant to restore Hong Kong’s image as an international business center went ahead. The city’s observatory raised its No. 8 typhoon signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, on Wednesday afternoon. The warning will remain in place until 10 p.m. The storm, about 81 miles southeast of the city, has maximum sustained winds of 56 miles per hour. Nalgae killed more than 130 people in the Philippines days ago before moving closer to China’s southeastern and southern coastal regions.