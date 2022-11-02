Leaders conclude 31st Arab League summit in Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Leaders have concluded a two-day summit of the Arab League in Algeria. The gathering took place against the backdrop of rising inflation and the soaring cost of living across the Middle East and Africa. The kings, emirs, presidents and prime ministers discussed thorny issues such as the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and four Arab countries as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies on Wednesday appeared to be headed to an election victory. Leaders acknowledged the dire consequences of the Ukraine war for their nations, including food and energy shortages and the effects of climate change, although they presented no details on a potential mechanism that would help feed their people.

By FAY ABUELGASIM and BARBARA SURK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.