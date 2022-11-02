Problem-plagued Boeing sets ambitious turnaround targets

Boeing is promising Wall Street that it will make big improvements in airplane production and cash-flow generation in the next few years. Company officials told analysts Wednesday that Boeing will generate $10 billion in annual cash flow by 2025 or 2026. That upbeat forecast is based on boosting production of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, from 31 to 50 per month. Company officials also say they’ve got a handle on fixed-price contracts for the Pentagon that have cost the company billions because of budget overruns.

By The Associated Press

