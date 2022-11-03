Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are set to decide whether to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug. If the ballot initiative passes, the state will join Oregon in establishing a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. Colorado’s initiative would allow an advisory board in 2026 to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program. Proponents argue the current approach to mental health has failed and psychedelics can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction and other conditions. Critics note the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved them as medicine. They also say decriminalization will jeopardize public safety.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.