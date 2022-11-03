G7 ministers seek to boost unity on Ukraine, China, Iran

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies are seeking to expand unified positions on Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing global economic clout and Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protestors. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations opened two days of talks on Thursday in the historic western German city of Muenster to take stock of the war in Ukraine and keep up support for the country more than eight months after Russia’s invasion. The meeting comes nearly a year after the same group warned Russia of “massive consequences” if it invaded. The war has exacerbated food and energy shortages, and has had other ripple effects far beyond Europe.

