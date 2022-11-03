Italy’s new, far-right leader visits EU HQ to break ice

BRUSSELS (AP) — New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has traveled to Brussels amid fears that her far-right-led coalition could further threaten unity in the European Union on issues as diverse as migration and LGBTQ rights. For some, the visit amounts to bringing the Trojan Horse of the radical right to the walls of the European Union just as the bloc faces crises on many fronts. During her brief tenure so far, Meloni has used almost conciliatory language toward the EU. She is meeting with the leaders of the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Council on Thursday.

By RAF CASERT and COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.