UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N.’s nuclear agency says its inspections in Ukraine found no evidence of radioactive “dirty bomb” activity alleged by Russia. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that the inspections requested by the Ukrainian government “did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials.” The agency said its experts carried out inspections in three locations in Ukraine and were given unfettered access to the sites. Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have made repeated unfounded claims that Ukraine planned to detonate a bomb that scatters radioactive waste in a false flag operation it would try to pin on Moscow.

