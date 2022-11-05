UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with a bank holiday in Britain. New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday.’’ Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

