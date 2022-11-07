Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado will face off in the U.S. Supreme Court against a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples. Lorie Smith says that Colorado’s anti-discrimination law would compel her to create same-sex marriage websites, thereby violating her First Amendment right to free speech. The ACLU, which opposes Smith’s case, argues Smith within her right to include a statement on her websites saying that she disagrees with same sex marriage, but she cannot refuse to serve customers based on their sexual orientation. The ACLU says if the designer were to prevail, it would open the door for racial discrimination. The case is scheduled for Dec. 5.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

