How to read your social media feeds on Election Day
By DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press
Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday’s pivotal midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation. Experts who study misinformation say users can learn to navigate social media without falling for misleading claims. They urge people to rely on local and state election officials and trustworthy news outlets. Be suspicious of claims that provoke a strong emotional reaction, or rely on false comparisons or one-sided arguments. Be skeptical of social media posts that take isolated election mistakes out of context, and double-check suspicious claims before reposting them.