Macron to pressure France’s most climate-damaging industries

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet in Paris with the heads of the country’s most climate-damaging industries to pressure them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The meeting aims at accelerating the reduction of carbon emissions — which requires new technologies and investments worth billions of euros. Macron is expected to provide details about potential state aid to help polluting industries to act. The move comes one day after he called on the world’s nations to “continue to take action” to respond to the climate emergency at the COP27 in Egypt. The transition toward new, greener technologies is costly, and France and the European Union want to avoid seeing big industries leave the continent and instead invest in other parts of the world, like the U.S. and China.

