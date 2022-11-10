Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600

ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build just northwest of Savannah. Italian gunmaker Beretta bought Norma Precision and other ammunition makers in July for an undisclosed price. Norma Precision had already announced that it was moving its headquarters to Georgia, setting up a factory in a Savannah suburb. Last year, Norma Precision said it imported more than 400 containers of ammunition from factories in Europe, while also delivering more than 30 million cartridges of ammunition made in the U.S.

