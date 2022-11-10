Australia blames Russians for health insurance data theft

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian officials say Moscow must he held to account for Russian cybercriminals accused of hacking Australia’s largest health insurer and dumping customers’ personal medical records on the dark web. Almost 10 million current and former Medibank customers’ personal data was stolen. Australian Federal Police took the unusual step Friday of attributing blame for the unsolved cybercrime. They say a group of “loosely-affiliated cybercriminals” operating like a business in Russia are likely responsible for the Medibank attack, as well as other significant security breaches around the world. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Russia must be “held accountable for the disgusting attacks.”

