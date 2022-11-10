Skip to Content
New C-USA TV deal to shift October games to weeknights

RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Conference USA’s new media rights deal with ESPN and CBS will include midweek scheduling of football games throughout October. More than half of the C-USA membership is turning over in the next year. The league is trying to increase visibility similarly to the way the Mid-American Conference has by playing football on Tuesdays and Wednesdays late in the season. Joining C-USA next year will be Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. Kennesaw State is scheduled to join C-USA in 2024. C-USA will eventually be a 10-school conference.

