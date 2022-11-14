Buffett’s firm cuts stakes U.S. Bank, BYD; adds chip maker

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company slashed its stake in U.S. Bank’s parent company in the third quarter and also sold shares in Chinese electric car maker BYD. The moves were among several others, including a more than $4.1 billion investment in Taiwan Semiconductor, that Berkshire Hathaway disclosed Monday in filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong stock exchange. Berkshire now holds 3.5% of U.S. Bancorp’s stock, down from nearly 10% at the start of the year. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company has cut its BYD stake from 225 million shares to 182 million since it started selling them in August.

