EU border agency says illegal migration entries spiking

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s border agency says that the number of illegal entries by migrants spiked to more than 275,000 in the January through October period this year. Frontex said Monday that the figure is 73% higher than at the same time in 2021 and the highest since a peak in 2016. The Warsaw-based European Border and Cost Guard Agency said that most entries continue to happen on the Western Balkan route where over 128,000 of them were detected. The migrants on that route are mainly from Burundi, Afghanistan and Iraq.

