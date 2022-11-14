Slutty Vegan CEO talks new cookbook, plans to go global

NEW YORK (AP) — In the past few years, Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta-based eatery, has attracted a cult-like following with its raunchy approach to veganism. Celebrities often pop in for a visit. And customers routinely wait through long lines to order from the chain’s cheekily-named menu. The chain has opened new locations in Alabama and New York since owner Pinky Cole opened up the first brick-and-mortar location in 2018. This month, she will begin a five-city tour to promote her new cookbook “Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind.” The Associated Press recently spoke with Cole about her business, her new cookbook and how she’s preparing for a potential economic downturn.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.