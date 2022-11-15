Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is set to deliver verdicts Thursday in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian rebel for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014. A total of 298 people were killed when a missile shot down the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The four suspects have not been arrested and are unlikely to serve any prison sentence if they are convicted. Prosecutors allege the four worked together to procure the missile and launcher and its crew. It allegedly was fired from rebel-held territory in Ukraine while pro-Russian separatists were battling Ukrainian forces in the region.

By MIKE CORDER and ALEKSANDAR FURTULA Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.