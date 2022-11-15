Separatist leader sworn in as Bosnian Serb president
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Separatist politician Milorad Dodik has been sworn in as president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part and he pledged to pursue good ties with Russia, China and other like-minded countries. Dodik said during the inauguration ceremony Tuesday that Bosnian Serbs “have our Serbia, our Russia and our (other) partners in Hungary, China.” Dodik singled out the United Kingdom and Germany as countries working against Bosnian Serbs and their interests. Dodik was elected president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part in a general election held in October.