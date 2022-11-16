Austria, Hungary, Serbia hold top-level meeting on migration

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Austria, Hungary and Serbia have held another top-level meeting dedicated to curbing migration, including by sending more than 100 police officers, vehicles equipped with night vision cameras and drones to the border with North Macedonia. Austria and Hungary also on Wednesday pledged to help Serbia organize deportations by plane of people who come to the Balkan nation but are from the so-called safe countries and are not eligible for asylum in the countries of the European Union or Serbia. The meeting in Belgrade came after countries reported an increase in arrivals of migrants at the levels that could be compared to 2015 when more than 1 million people entered Europe.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.