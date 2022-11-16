Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records

TOKYO (AP) — Japan marked a trade deficit for the 15th month in a row in October as both imports and exports reached record highs. It comes as the costs of energy and food soar and the yen stumbles. The deficit at 2.16 trillion yen, or $15 billion, is the highest for the month of October, since comparable data started being compiled in 1979. The data released Thursday showed the huge deficit came despite solid growth in exports, which rose 25.3% last month. The Finance Ministry says vehicles, medical products and electrical machinery boosted exports.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.