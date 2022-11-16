Target, Advance Auto Parts fall; Lowe’s, ImmunoGen rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Target Corp., down $23.51 to $155.47.

The retailer reported an unexpectedly big drop in third-quarter profit as customers curtailed spending ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Lowe’s Companies Inc., up $6.29 to $215.13.

The home-improvement retailer reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $27.70 to $156.24.

The auto parts retailer’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Nike Inc., down $1.48 to $105.23.

The athletic apparel maker boosted its dividend by 11%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $4.01 to $63.75.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains named Patrick Doyle as executive chairman.

Carnival Corp., down $1.53 to $9.63.

The cruise line operator announced a private debt offering of $1 billion.

Micron Technology Inc., down $4.23 to $58.87.

The chipmaker warned investors that it will cut some production because of weak demand.

ImmunoGen Inc., up 18 cents to $5.19.

The drug developer received accelerated U.S. regulatory approval for an ovarian cancer treatment.