Asia-Pacific leaders seek unity on war, economic ills, virus
By ELAINE KURTENBACH and CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Pacific Rim leaders are seeking common ground on the war in Ukraine and other dire threats to humankind in an annual meeting that began Friday in Bangkok. The annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is the last of three back-to-back meetings of world leaders in the region. On Thursday, foreign and commerce ministers were completing work on the yearlong effort to form a consensus on an array of often-divisive issues. The meetings are being held in Thailand’s capital in a venue ringed by riot police and cordoned off in all directions. APEC’s official mission is to promote regional economic integration, but much business conducted happens on the summit’s sidelines.