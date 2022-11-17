Asia-Pacific leaders seek unity on war, economic ills, virus

BANGKOK (AP) — Pacific Rim leaders are seeking common ground on the war in Ukraine and other dire threats to humankind in an annual meeting that began Friday in Bangkok. The annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is the last of three back-to-back meetings of world leaders in the region. On Thursday, foreign and commerce ministers were completing work on the yearlong effort to form a consensus on an array of often-divisive issues. The meetings are being held in Thailand’s capital in a venue ringed by riot police and cordoned off in all directions. APEC’s official mission is to promote regional economic integration, but much business conducted happens on the summit’s sidelines.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.