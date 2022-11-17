Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wartime agreement that allowed grain shipments from Ukraine to resume and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by 120 days. That’s according to the United Nations and other parties to the deal. The initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address Russian and Ukrainian concerns that cargo vessels traveling off Ukraine’s southern coast might carry weapons or launch attacks. The deal that Ukraine and Russia signed in separate agreements with the U.N. and Turkey on July 22 was due to expire Saturday. Russia confirmed the extension on Thursday but said it expected progress on removing obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers.

