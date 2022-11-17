Macy’s boosts 2022 guidance while Kohl’s outlook withdrawn

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s profits and sales slid in the third quarter as the department store had to step up discounts amid a pullback from shoppers stung by inflation. Yet the New York-based company, which topped Wall Street expectations, raised its earnings outlook, in part due to better credit card revenue. Shares rose more than 11% on Thursday morning. Shares of rival Kohl’s, which caters to middle-income shoppers, rose 1% after it withdrew its annual earnings outlook amid volatile macroconditions and amid a CEO transition. The department store also reported a drop in sales and profits but results beat expectations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.