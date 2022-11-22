South African government workers demonstrate for higher pay

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Thousands of South African government workers have taken part in nationwide demonstrations to demand a 10% increase in their salaries. Negotiations between public sector unions and the government are currently deadlocked. The government is resolved to unilaterally implement a 3% pay hike, but that hasn’t satisfied the unions. Traffic was brought to a standstill in the capital Pretoria as workers downed tools and marched to the offices of the national treasury to submit their demands. The volatile situation in South Africa’s public service is among many challenges faced by the government, including an unemployment rate of over 30%.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.