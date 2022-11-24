UK lecturers, teachers join postal workers in strikes

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of postal workers, university lecturers and schoolteachers in the U.K. are going on strike to demand better pay and working conditions amid the country’s cost-of-living crisis. Picket lines will be set up outside postal offices, universities and schools in one of the biggest co-ordinated walkouts this year. Some 70,000 academic staff at universities will join workers at the Royal Mail in striking Thursday. In Scotland, most schools will close Thursday as teachers there take the first large-scale strike action in decades. Britons have faced travel misery and overflowing garbage bins in recent months as workers in multiple industries launched successive strikes.

