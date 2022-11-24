UK police target spoofing site in massive fraud crackdown

LONDON (AP) — More than 70,000 potential victims of banking scams across the U.K. will receive text messages from police asking for their help in what authorities are calling their biggest ever anti-fraud operation. London’s Metropolitan Police says more than 100 people have been arrested after a website described as an “international one-stop spoofing shop” was taken down. Spoofing refers to fraudsters who disguise their phone numbers to make potential victims believe a call is coming from a trusted source such as their own bank.

