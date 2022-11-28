Shutterfly CEO sees ‘choppy’ times through her economic lens

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shutterfly CEO Hilary Schneider expects her digital photo and printing company to enjoy a busy holiday season. Orders are pouring in for books compiling snapshots of all this year’s vacations, weddings and other joyous gatherings that were postponed during the pandemic. But Schneider sympathizes with the layoffs and cutbacks occurring at many other technology companies because of her past experiences in the dot-com bust and the Great Recession. Schneider recently discussed the challenges and opportunities she expects to emerge during an interview with The Associated Press.

